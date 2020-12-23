Spoiler alert: the yellow AMG A-Class wins.
You’d be forgiven for thinking these two cars are pretty much the same as they don’t look that much different. Yes, the AMG A45 S has the Panamericana grille and double the number of exhaust tips, but the A35 still has a properly aggressive hot hatch design when fitted with the optional AMG Aerodynamics Package.
However, £12,000 ($16,000) separates these two in the UK where the comparison took place. The AMG A35 offers 306 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters) of torque from a turbocharged 2.0-liter gasoline engine. These are certainly healthy numbers for only a four-pot, but they pale in comparison to the hand-built engine underneath the A45 S’ hood. At 421 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm), it’s the most powerful mass-produced four-cylinder engine.
Before you say the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution FX-440 MR had 446 hp and 412 lb-ft (558 Nm), we'll remind you that car was limited to just 40 units, so it wasn’t mass-produced.
Carwow lined up the two similar hot hatches from Affalterbach to find out whether the A45 S is worth the steep premium. For the extra money you’re paying, the beefier variant swaps out the seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic in favor of an eight-speed DCT and also gains a rear differential and even a drift mode. All these extra goodies come at a cost in terms of weight as the A45 S has to carry around an extra 80 kilograms (176 pounds).
No one was expecting the A35 to keep up with its bigger brother, so the end result is not exactly a surprise. The A45 S completed the quarter-mile run in 12.1 seconds whereas its lesser sibling needed an extra 1.3 seconds to complete the task. Carwow then moved on to a couple of rolling races from 50 mph (80 km/h), and surprise, surprise, the duels had a similar outcome.
The comparison between the two German hot hatches ended with a brake test from 70 mph (113 km/h) where the lighter A35 had a slight advantage over its more potent counterpart. The A45 S was the overall winner in the end, but it all comes down to whether the edge it had over the A35 is enough to justify the much higher asking price.
Source: carwow / YouTube
