Here at Motor1 we’ve seen countless Ford vehicles modified to go off the beaten path, but nothing like this. FordAuthority’s latest article covers an F-550 Super Duty built to empty toilets on the famous Rubicon trail – a 22-mile route through the Sierra Nevada outside Lake Tahoe that offers up some of the most technical and beautiful off-road driving in the country.

Keen readers will know that this stretch of demanding off-road obstacles is prominent enough for Jeep to use it as a callsign for its gnarliest machines. Glamour and mystique aside, you’ve likely never thought about the bathrooms that line the trail, and how they are emptied. Yeah, we didn’t either.

Well yes, the outhouses that line the trail need regularly scheduled service. In the past, the job used to take two days to complete. In fact, it became such a stinky situation that the local government wanted to try something different to make the job more efficient. For such a difficult endeavor, El Dorado County gave WFO Concepts of Auburn, California a call.

The vehicle for such a job began life as a Ford F-550 Super Duty which was donated to take on the rigors of the human digestive system and the mighty Rubicon trail. Among a myriad of modifications, the focal point involved beefing up the suspension; the party pieces here involve a four-inch lift kit, 40-spline RCV axle shafts, 40-spline ARB front locker, .25-inch driveshafts, and most importantly a set of 20-inch Stazworks wheels wrapped in 41-inch Michelin tires.

However, this Blue Oval beast isn’t called the Poop Truck for nothing; the elephant in the room comes at the back in the form of a 400-gallon turd tank. It may sound like overkill, but it’s more than capable of clearing out its fair share of porta-potties during the busy summer season. Feel free to leave some alternative names in the comments below.