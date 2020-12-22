We are at least 18 months away from seeing the first examples of the electric Ford F-150 Electric at dealers but the automaker is excited about the future of the truck and has released an early teaser with it. Of course, it’s not showing a lot but the short video should be enough to get you excited about the zero-emission utility.

Seen here together with the Mustang Mach-E, the electric F-150 shows what it’s capable of in winter and snowy conditions. The footage looks quite impressive with the truck EV literally flying over the snow without any signs of difficulties.

At some point, around the 0:06-minute mark, the truck shows its rear suspension to the camera. From what we are able to see at this early point, it looks like the F-150 electric will ride on an independent rear suspension and that’s surely good news.

If what you see in the video doesn’t look all that different than the current F-150, it’s because Ford has already made it clear the design of the eco-friendly model will be almost identical to the combustion-powered versions of the best-selling vehicle in America. One of the few visual differences will be the lack of a full-width light bar across the front, and our exclusive rendering previews that modification and provides a good preview of what to expect.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 30,440 MSRP $ 30,440 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The Blue oval manufacturer has already announced it’ll have the electric F-150 into production at its new Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in mid-2022. We are sure dozens of teasers and spy photos will appear until then and based on this short video, we are already excited.