Hyundai has been testing its next battery-powered vehicle for a while now and we finally have some preliminary details about that vehicle to share with you. The automaker’s Austrian division has temporarily leaked information about the Ioniq 5 through an online reservations platform for the First Edition model. The post has since been deleted but TheKoreanCarBlog managed to make a few screenshots.

We assume the FE version is among the best-equipped ones and comes with a dual-motor layout, one motor per each axle, with a combined output of 313 horsepower (230 kilowatts). According to the leaked information, the electric vehicle should accelerate from a standstill to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in just 5.2 seconds.

The Ioniq 5 First Edition is listed with a 58-kWh battery pack and a maximum range of about 280 miles (450 kilometers) per charge based on the WLTP cycle. The model will reportedly get an optional larger 73-kWh battery pack for 342 miles (550 km) between two charges, as well as a solar roof similar to the one found in the Sonata Hybrid.

In terms of charging times, our source says, thanks to an 800-volt charging system, the Ioniq 5 will be capable of recharging up to 80 percent within 18 minutes. That’s possible thanks to Hyundai’s new architecture for electric vehicles, which will also support the so-called vehicle-to-load (V2L) function where the EV can supply electric energy to outside sources. According to a previous announcement by Hyundai, the tech should be able to supply up to 3.5 kW of power and provide enough energy for a midsize AC and a 55-inch TV to work for 24 hours.

Hyundai Austria will accept pre-orders for the Ioniq 5 First Edition until January 31 next year and shortly after that, it’ll start configuring the cars with their future owners. Once the color and exact equipment are selected, the customers will have until February 16 to place the order.