The 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy landed on U.S. shores back in summer, arriving as the top-spec trim in the range. It's the snazzier version of the popular Hyundai Palisade, giving fans a slightly different-looking and luxurious SUV differing from the rest of the range.

But the Calligraphy model doesn't come cheap – it starts at $47,750, sans destination fees, over $2,600 pricier than the next high-end Limited trim. Those who are tempted to jump to this trim might have thought twice or thrice before choosing the best thing.

Gallery: 2021 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

16 Photos

Hyundai knew this and introduces a new and more affordable variant of the Palisade Calligraphy. As reported by CarsDirect (and confirmed by a Hyundai spokesperson to the website), a front-wheel-drive version of the premium trim will be added to the lineup.

More importantly, it will be $1,700 cheaper than the AWD model, which could be a more probable choice for those who don't need an SUV to run on all fours anyway.

The Palisade Calligraphy trim looks slightly different than the rest of the range. It has a revised grille mesh design with triangular elements, as well as a revamped lower bumper. The side mirrors have puddle lamps, too. The rear end gets accent lighting and an ultra-wide LED center high-mounted brake light. More importantly, it rides on a set of 20-inch wheels with a complicated and asymmetrical design.

Save Thousands On A New Hyundai Palisade MSRP $ 33,115 MSRP $ 33,115 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The new Palisade Calligraphy FWD will have the same look as the AWD trim, though some features of the AWD model will naturally be absent. These include Snow Mode and downhill brake control. Then again, in hotter states where AWD is virtually unnecessary, it's a good option. For consumers, the more options, the better.