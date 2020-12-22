As the year draws to a close, Ford is gearing up for an eventful 2021, commencing deliveries of its newest models in the lineup. Part of this though is an impending price increase on two of these new vehicles, as seen in a letter sent to Ford dealers brought to light by CarsDirect.

According to the letter, the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport will already get a price hike across the range o December 23. The increase is quite minimal though, $160 to be exact, representing around 1 percent increase. Of note, the Bronco Sport was introduced with a $28,155 starting price, with destination charges.

As for the 2021 Ford F-150, the price hike isn't reflected on the base price but on the Max Trailer Tow Package. The advanced tech feature has a current price tag that ranges from $1,235 to $1,750, depending on the trim level. By tomorrow, this will increase by $645, a massive one considering that it will raise the price of this option on the F-150 XLT from $1,350 to $1,995 – a 48 percent hike.

No other Blue Oval models will see a price change, which means that the full-fledged 2021 Ford Bronco SUV is safe from the inevitable, at least for now.

CarsDirect reports that Ford implements the price hike "to keep the Ford & Lincoln brands competitive and aggressively positioned." That's according to the letter sent to the dealers. Some Lincoln models will also reflect similar price changes, particularly with the Corsair and Aviator.

With the dreaded 2020 nearing its end and the new year on the horizon, these price changes shouldn't be a surprise at all. Besides, the differences are relatively minimal, though you may want to think twice before ticking that Max Trailer Tow Package.