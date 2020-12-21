In October, Mercedes laid out an ambiguous roadmap detailing how it would expand its Maybach, G-Class, and AMG brands. Electrification was the focus, though a new report from Motor.es suggests that the company’s AMG expansion may spawn a new dedicated model – an AMG SUV. Rumors of such a car aren’t new; however, the last time we heard of a dedicated AMG SUV was over two years ago when the company said it would not develop such a vehicle.

But things change over time. The new report says that the German automaker is developing a new AMG-dedicated SUV that’ll join the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, eventually replacing it within AMG’s lineup. Allegedly, the company does not have plans to replace the AMG sedan. However, the new SUV won’t be a top-tier offering. According to Motor.es, Mercedes will position the new model to sit between the GLE and GLS, with the SUV measuring shorter than the 4-Door Coupe.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT 43 4-Door Coupe

11 Photos

The alleged need for the high-powered SUV comes from the automaker’s competitors. Porsche has forged the path for high-performance luxury SUVs. BMW has followed with its M-branded offerings, with the company’s new X8 and X8 M SUVs already in development. Consumers continue to flock to the larger vehicles, so it only makes sense that AMG would want to dabble in the market, too. The SUV will feature a unique design that it won’t share with the rest of the Mercedes SUV lineup.

Motor.es doesn’t expect AMG to reveal the SUV until sometime in 2023, which isn’t anytime soon. Powertrain details are scarce, though the AMG badge should offer enough certainty that the model will pack plenty of power under the hood. There’s a high likelihood that AMG will give the model its E Performance label by adding some form of hybridization to help increase the four-passenger SUV’s power and efficiency, too.