BMW may be going SUV-crazy these days, but it still knows how to make an impressively fast sedan. The yet-to-be-unveiled M5 CS has already impressed Sport Auto around the Hockenheim and now their fellow colleagues at Auto Bild took the super sedan and stretched its legs at the Lausitzring circuit in northeast Germany.

Positioned above the normal M5 and the hotter M5 Competition, the new CS is still at a prototype stage. In the hands of professional race car driver Guido Naumann, it managed to lap the two-mile race track in 1 minute and 31.88 seconds, thus shaving off nearly two seconds from the M5 Competition’s 1:33.40 lap.

To put the M5 CS’ performance into perspective, it managed to beat another four-door rocket – the Jaguar XE SV Project 8 (1:32.15) driven by the same Guido Naumann. This level of performance does come at a huge cost as Auto Bild says the top-tier M5 will cost somewhere in the region of €160,000. The publication refers to the pricing in Germany where a bone-stock M5 kicks off at €89,193.

For a luxury sedan estimated to weigh a whopping 1,900 kilograms (4,188 pounds), the M5 CS sure looks mighty fast, effortlessly reaching 155 mph (250 km/h) on the race track’s straight. The sound coming from the twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 is not too shabby either, and we could say the same thing about its output – 626 horsepower.

Auto Bild has it on good authority the M5 CS will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in three seconds flat and 0 to 124 mph (200 km/h) in approximately 10 seconds. Whether these juicy numbers will be enough to enable BMW to take the sedan crown at the Nürburgring remains to be seen. It would have to beat the recently established 7:23 lap time of the updated AMG GT 63 S Four-Door Coupe.