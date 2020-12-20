Maybe you think you have bad luck but have you ever had two of your cars stolen in one month? That’s exactly what happened to a Denver resident who had two Kia Sportages stolen within a month causing him to question the point of purchasing a third car. According to Denver Police, car thefts are up 50% leading to a widespread threat for residents.

It can take decades to own two Kia Sportages, but a local Denver man had the unfortunate pleasure of completing this lifelong endeavor in a matter of weeks. When his first 2018 Kia Sportage was stolen, he purchased a second 2018 Kia Sportage only to have that SUV stolen as well.

Denver Police attributed this increase in theft to the COVID-19 Pandemic, which has brought about economic hardship and pressure to the Denver metropolitan area. Based on the report from CBS 4 Denver, “According to the City of Denver, crime statistics, stolen cars went from 4,248 in 2019 to 6,394 this year.”

Based on their data, the most stolen vehicles in Denver include Ford Trucks, Chevy Trucks, Hondas, Subarus, Hyundais, and Kias. Now, this data may seem damming, but it’s important to note that this list includes some of the top-selling vehicles in America so if your car made this list just note that there’s a lot of them available to steal.

To keep your vehicle safe be sure to lock your doors, park in safe areas, and remove any and all visible valuables that could prompt a theft. Denver police also recommend the use of a steering wheel club to impede car thieves and the formation of neighborhood watch programs. If you follow these steps your vehicle should be safe and waiting for you when you're ready to drive.