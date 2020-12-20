We've learned a lot of things about the Ford Mustang Mach-E when we got our hands on one. Primary of those would be that the crossover EV offers more than just its Mustang badge, but we'll save the specifics and let you go through our First Drive Review.

What we didn't know is that the new Blue Oval nameplate can reunite a popular family on an electri-vacation. Yes, that's the main theme of Ford's latest ad featuring the Grisworld Family from the '80s hit TV show National Lampoon's Vacation.

And no, it isn't a Wagon Queen Family Truckster-themed Mach-E, thank goodness.

The ad starts with Clark Griswold, played by Chevy Chase, and the rest of the comedy show's casts reunited in front of a house. It's a heartwarming sight, to say the least, especially for those who grew up seeing these guys on TV.

Going back, Chase tried to complete the circuit for the Christmas lights that shower the house's fascia, but to no avail. At this point, his wife Ellen Griswold, played by Beverly D'Angelo, went to the garage and plugged the house into the Mustang Mach-E. It was effective, showcasing the EV's capability to provide power to a house, ergo, flaunting the Mach-E battery capacity.

Of note, the Mach-E can carry a 98.8-kilowatt-hour battery pack with 376 cells. With this extended battery pack, Ford claims up to 300 miles of range for those with a rear-wheel-drive layout. This can be had in the Premium and California Route 1 trims, both making 282 horsepower (210 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters) of torque.

In comparison with tight competitors like the Tesla Model Y and Mercedes EQC, the Mustang Mach-E has the most range in this configuration. We've laid out all the details in our launch article before, so you might want to check that out for the nitty-gritty.