We couldn't count how many times the Tesla Model 3 has faced conventionally-powered cars in a drag race. At this point, the electric vehicle, even in its Performance variant, has nothing to prove to the world. It's a really quick car.

Then again, we've seen the Model 3 Performance lose to an Audi RS6 Avant earlier this year, so yes, it still has something to prove against the latest, turbocharged wagon. Can the Tesla win against the Audi in a drag race now that's in the hands of different drivers?

As usual, U.K.'s Carwow orchestrated facilitated the drag race on a fairly damp tarmac. Not to worry, as both the RS6 Avant and Model 3 Performance run on all fours, thanks to the Quattro all-wheel-drive system and dual electric motors, respectively, so traction isn't exactly a question.

One fact remains, though. The German wagon is significantly heavier than the American EV sedan – 4,575 pounds (2,075 kilograms) versus 4,076 lbs (1,849 kg) – which greatly affected the result of the race. That's even with the fact that the Audi RS6 Avant has a considerable margin in terms of power output.

For the uninitiated, the RS6 Avant makes 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of pull versus 450 hp (340 kW) and 487 lb-ft (660 Nm). That's a massive output gap, but can the weight advantage of the Model 3 take this one from the ICE-powered wagon?

Well, as mentioned, last time it didn't but watch the video on top of this page to see if the EV finally won on a rematch. Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.