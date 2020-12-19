Underneath the camouflage lies Ferrari’s first SUV ready to be your daily driven supercar. The Ferrari SUV is a departure from the legendary brand’s current coupe-focused lineup but it is a necessary step to grow the Ferrari brand.

When Enzo Ferrari started to sell road cars in the 1950s, he had one goal, to fund his race teams. Sure, Ferrari road cars are revered by many, but not Enzo Ferrari who was known to despise his road car customers. For Enzo, Ferrari owners were simply an income stream that allowed him to build faster formula one cars and win races.

That’s why the Ferrari Purosangue SUV would certainly make Enzo a very happy man. In 2020 SUVs are a huge revenue stream for almost every automaker, which makes them a great addition to the Ferrari lineup. Since other companies like Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Bentley, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, and many others have added SUVs to their lineup, the risk of brand dilution for Ferrari is negated. Customers expect ultra-high-end automakers to build SUVs and Ferrari is simply last to the party.

The Ferrari Purosangue SUV is set to debut in 2021 for the 2022 model year. This quickly approaching debut means the vehicle spied in the video is very close to the production-ready vehicle. Since this is their first SUV, Ferrari needs to spend a huge amount of effort refining the package since this is a vehicle that will be used daily by customers.

This more useable Ferrari is set to be a massive sales success that will help grow the brand’s market share and increase revenue. This is money that can be spent developing new supercars and hopefully help its struggling Formula One team that needs some help after a terrible 2020 season.