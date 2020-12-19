This 2014 Corvette Costs $950,000 But It’s Not Just Any C7

If you’re looking to own one of the most significant modern Corvettes ever built you better act fast. Thanks to a listing on Fantasy Brokers, you have the opportunity to own one of the 2014 C7.R Corvette race cars built and campaigned by Pratt & Miller racing. Chassis #003 is one of the most successful modern Corvette race cars with a winning pedigree and the ability to challenge the best of the GTLM and GTAM classes but you’ll need to be ready to pay the $950,000 price tag.

Today you have the chance to own a piece of Corvette history and one of the last great front-engine Corvette race cars. C7.R Chassis #003 has quite a pedigree winning the Rolex Daytona 24 and 12 hours of Sebring in 2015. Chassis #003 also saw action at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Laguna Seca, Watkins Glen, Long Beach, and Road Atlanta.

The C7.R Corvettes built by Pratt & Miller in conjunction with GM marks a decade's long partnership to build the best racing Corvettes possible. Although the C7.R may look like a C7 Corvette with an aero from the photos, a huge amount of the car is changed to go racing. For starters, the roofline is 3.0-inches lower and the body is widened by 8.0-inches. All of the exterior body panels are carbon fiber that was massaged by a wind tunnel for optimal aerodynamic performance.

Power comes from the battle-tested LS7 V8 engine that was debored to only 5.5-liters to meet racing regulations. This front-mounted engine is home to highly engineered internals, which means this engine still produces an impressive 574 horsepower (428 Kilowatts). The racing LS7 is mated to a 6-speed transaxle that has proven to be reliable during the turmoil of endurance racing.

If you’re in the market for one of the most significant modern corvettes ever built you’ll need to act fast. If you do happen to purchase this incredible car please make sure you find time to take it out for a few track days as this machine deserves to be driven.