The Hummer's electrifying return was met with a positive outlook back in October in the form of the GMC Hummer EV. In fact, GMC said that the Hummer EV Edition 1 sold out in an hour, proof that a lot of American buyers are interested in spending six digits on an electrified Hummer.

While the exact number of Edition 1 reserved at reveal weren’t actually disclosed, a dealer said that GMC had enough orders to fulfill the first year of production, the Detroit Free Press reports. Not only that, but the same dealer also said that GMC is "evaluating if they can build more."

This dealer and several others who spoke with the publication refused to be named, however, since they aren't allowed to do so.

The Hummer EV will be produced at Factory ZERO, formerly known as the Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center. Along with its renaming comes a $2.2 billion investment into the factory for retooling and various upgrades, said to be the largest investment in the company's history.

With the production extension currently being considered, expect GM to invest more in this facility to accommodate the additional orders for the Hummer Edition 1. Production is expected to start by late 2021.

Speaking of costs, GMC dealers that will be selling the Hummer EV are in for a huge task. They are expected to spend around $140,000 to have their dealers retooled and redesigned, a costly measure that only about half of GMC dealers agreed to take.

Then again, considering the touted high demand for the Hummer EV, these dealers could be in for a huge profit, moving forward. That's if this continues even with the upcoming EV offerings from GMC.