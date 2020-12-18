Development for the next-generation BMW 7 Series is well underway, though that doesn’t mean it’s nearing its reveal. A debut is likely a year or more away, and all we’ve seen so far are camouflaged test vehicles. They’ve been completely covered in camo, though there are noticeable design differences still visible, and a new set of unofficial renderings from Kolesa.ru preview what the luxury offering could look like when it does arrive.

Spy photos have shown the automaker attempting to hide the car’s new face, which appears to feature a much more square design. That is translated over to the rendering with the lower fascia design line wrapping up and around the long, flat headlights. The rendering also features a normal-sized grille, avoiding the large kidney grille from the 4 Series. The rendering also features the flush door handles found on the i4.

Gallery: 2023 BMW 7 Series Renderings

2 Photos

The rear-end rendering takes a few more liberties in its design. Spy photos have shown the car with thick camouflage and cladding at the rear, obscuring the entire rear-end design. However, the rendering features nearly full-width taillights, extending the current design, sitting above a stylized rear bumper and trapezoidal tailpipes. It’s a cleaner rear-end look than what’s offered on the current-generation 7 Series, though the test vehicles will have to drop some cladding and camo to begin to understand its design.

There’s a good chance that the new 7 Series won’t debut until 2022, which would put it arriving in the US for the 2023 model year. BMW will offer an all-electric version, rumored to be called the i7, though details about what other powertrains it’ll feature remain elusive. The i7 is expected to offer more than 300 miles of range while pumping 536 horsepower (399 kilowatts) to all four wheels. It’ll compete against the upcoming Mercedes EQS, an electric version of its iconic S-Class, which Mercedes just updated for 2021.