In the world of factory-built pickup trucks, there's no question that the Ram TRX rules them all. With a 702-horsepower (516-kilowatt) Hellcat V8 and a squishy suspension that loves to jump sand dunes, it's fast both on the road and off. To find a worthy competitor – on-road anyway – you have to step into the world of tuners. And few have the clout of a snake-badged Shelby.

That's the lineup for this new drag racing competition from Throttle House. In the OEM corner is a white Ram TRX standing tall and looking as menacing as ever. Its competition is a Ford F-150 that Shelby converted into a Super Snake, which in this case means a supercharged 5.0-liter V8 making no less than 770 hp (566 kW) but the mods don't stop there. This F-150 also has upgraded suspension and brakes, but those upgrades decidedly aren't for off-road use. With a body kit, dropped ride height, and high-performance rubber-band-spec tires, this is a street truck to the core.

We suspect the Shelby is significantly lighter than the TRX, too. Weights aren't mentioned, but the single-cab F-150 with its short bed and slammed suspension looks almost tiny next to the Ram. According to Shelby, the F-150 Super Snake can reach 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, which is significantly quicker than the TRX. In other words, this drag race seems like an easy win for the Ford but don't count those chickens just yet. The TRX has technology on its side with launch control, and we all know power is nothing if you can't use it.

In reality, this contest is actually much closer than you'd expect. Two races are held, one from a dig and another from a roll, and the dig race at least is a nail-biter. The big TRX makes the most of its power while the Shelby seems to flounder a bit, but at the end of it all, there is a clear winner of the day. Can the snake kill the T-Rex? Sit back and enjoy the clip.