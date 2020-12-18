Old Saint Nick has the hard job of delivering gifts to millions of children around the world, but Bentley wants to make sure Santa is comfier this year by imagining the Flying-Spur-based Reindeer Eight.

Kris Kringle's Bentley has a body in the special shade Cricket Bauble, which is based on color Cricket Ball that's part of the brand's Extended Range of hues. A diamond pattern in a variety of gray colors spans the lower side of the body. A carbon fiber parts adorn the side sills, trunk lid spoiler, and rear diffuser.

Gallery: Bentley Flying Spur The Reindeer Eight

The front end features a gold strip running down the hood and leading to a 3d-printed hood ornament that depicts a prancing (or maybe flying) reindeer. Rather than the usual engine badge, the animal also appears next to the 8 on the lower part of the front fascia. To match this, the sedan rides on 22-inch gold wheels.

The interior upholstery also features the Cricket Bauble color. The contrasting stitching is gold, and Santa's name even appears on the driver's seat. The door panels and dashboard have white inlays depicting scenes from the North Pole. A special version of Bentley's infotainment system displays the naughty and nice lists so that Saint Nick knows where to deliver gifts to the good boys and girls. Also, sleigh bells ring when the driver presses the engine start button.

The nagging question about the Reindeer 8 concerns its powertrain. The Flying Spur V8 uses Bentley's 4.0-liter, twin-turbo mill that makes 542 horsepower (404 kilowatts) and 568 pound-feet (770 Newton-meters) of torque. That's enough for the model to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.0 seconds and a top speed of 198 mph (318 kph). That speed is impressive, but it's not nearly enough to deliver all of those presents on the night of Christmas Eve. Maybe Santa should stick with Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph to get the important job done.