After the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover, and upcoming ID.5 coupe crossover, VW is now working on a production version of its ID Vizzion concept sedan with an eye towards putting the electric vehicle on sale in 2023. The engineers are developing it under the codename Aero-B, according to Automotive News Europe.

The VW engineers aim for the production version of the Vizzion to use an 84-kilowatt-hour battery to offer an impressive range of 435 miles (700 kilometers) in the WLTP test. Plus, 200-kilowatt charging would let the vehicle regain 143 miles (230 kilometers) in 10 minutes from a DC fast-charging station.

Gallery: VW I.D. Vizzion concept

52 Photos

VW intends to offer rear- and all-wheel-drive powertrains in the electric sedan. With AWD, it'd allegedly be able to hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.6 seconds, according to Automotive News Europe. The rear-drive version would increase the time to 8.5 seconds.

While we expect the production model to look similar to the Vizzion concept, the team is putting a major emphasis on sculpting the body for maximum aerodynamic efficiency so that it cuts through the air. Expect a low drag coefficient and minimal front cross-sectional area to make this happen.

The Vizzion concept debuted at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. At the time, VW imagined it using a 111-kWh battery pack offering a 413-mile (665-kilometer) range. Because of the space efficiencies of an electric powertrain, there was a large cabin with four captain's chairs. In 2019, the company expanded things by showing the ID Space Vizzion wagon concept that was largely the same except for an extended roof.

According to Automotive News Europe, VW intends the ID.6 eventually to replace the Passat and Arteon in its European lineup. The Passat wagon would remain available there, but buyers with a preference for EVs would be able to get the production version of the ID Space Vizzion.