Skoda introduced its first model developed from the ground up to be an EV at the beginning of September. The Enyaq iV is a sister model of the Volkswagen ID.4, and much like the latter will spawn a swoopy GTX version, its Czech sibling will also get its bodywork beaten with the coupe stick.

It’s now been spotted with less camouflage than before but the remaining disguise still hides the area where all of the changes are taking place over the conventionally styled model. Ever since Skoda joined the VW Group, the Mladá Boleslav brand has made a name for itself by offering more spacious and practical cars compared to their VAG counterparts. However, the coupe-ified Enyaq will eschew some of the Skoda DNA for the sake of more style.

These prototypes show the roofline descents quicker towards the rear to enable a sleeker side profile at the expense of rear headroom and cargo capacity. The greenhouse looks smaller, especially the quarter glass located aft the rear doors. The Enyaq GT’s roof-mounted spoiler has been deleted to give the rear end a sleeker look, although we’re sure many will prefer the classic design.

When the wraps will come off, the less practical Enyaq should have a rear-end design similar to the Vision iV concept unveiled in March 2019 as a preview of what was to become the production-ready Enyaq iV. Below, we’ve added a photo gallery of the Geneva showcar as a refresher.

If it’s anything like the aforementioned VW ID.4 GTX, the Enyaq GT could come in a more powerful configuration. Skoda has already announced its electric SUV will have an RS variant with dual motors good for a combined 302 horsepower (225 kilowatts) and 460 Newton-meters (340 pound-feet). The Enyaq iV RS will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 6.2 seconds and top out at 112 mph (180 km/h). It would make sense for its “coupe” sibling to have virtually identical specs.

The Enyaq GT name hasn’t been officially confirmed by Skoda. As a matter of fact, the model hasn’t even been officially announced. The “GT” suffix could be used seeing as how the “coupe” versions of the Kamiq and Kodiaq are sold in China as GTs.