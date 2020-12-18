2020 is finally heading into the holiday season very, very soon. We are pretty sure everyone is looking forward to finally reuniting with their family after what has been one of the worst years in recent history in many ways. But the best part of the year is probably Santa’s biggest nightmare. Why not help him?

We can imagine what’s the mileage of Father Christmas’ sleigh - he’s probably made hundreds of rounds around the globe with it. Maybe it’s time to finally move to a new, modern sleigh made by a renowned automaker? That’s the idea Bristol Street Motors has presented with these five cool sleigh designs.

Mini

You can’t blame Mini for offering bigger cars these days. There’s no way Santa would fit in the original Mini but the latest Countryman will surely provide enough room for all the Christmas gifts in the trunk. And with an unmistakable front fascia, the Mini sleigh could be one of Santa’s favorite rides.

Volkswagen

The legendary Beetle may be out of production now but they say miracles happen on Christmas. We can’t imagine a better way to resurrect what is one of the best-selling nameplates in the history of the automotive industry than a retro-styled sleigh based on the final generation of the Beetle.

Tesla

If Santa wants to go green and keep our environment clean during his annual tour around the globe, Tesla is the brand to choose. With the automaker’s closer connection to the Space X space transportation company, it’s probably safe to assume Tesla is the brand that’s actually closest to being able to produce an actual functioning Santa's sleigh.

Nissan

We suppose Santa’s always late with the deliveries. Nissan may have a solution for this problem with the GT-R sleigh equipped with a twin-turbo engine. The cargo space might be an issue though, but with the expected much higher delivery speeds, Santa should be able to compensate.

Land Rover

The final proposal for an automaker-made sleigh comes from Land Rover and it’s probably the most luxurious of all five. With plenty of room, many comfortable features, and enough cargo space, the Range Rover-based sleigh could prove to be just the ideal personal ride for Santa.