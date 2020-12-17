The 2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan will start at $109,800 (before the $1,050 destination fee) upon the luxury model's arrival in showrooms in the first half of 2021. Buyers have two powertrains and three trim levels to choose from when ordering their opulent four-door.

The entry-level version of the new sedan is the S500 that uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine with Mercedes' EQ Boost integrated starter-generator. For $116,300, buyers can upgrade to the S580 with a twin-turbocharged V8 that also has EQ Boost. Both powertrains use a nine-speed automatic, all-wheel drive, and have a top speed of 130 miles per hour.

All examples of the new S-Class sedan include a huge 12.8-inch infotainment screen on the angled center console, and the tech runs the latest generation of the MBUX infotainment system. The suite of safety tech includes adaptive cruise control with lane-keep assist and a 360-degree camera system.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S500 4MATIC Sedan Price (Excluding $1,050 Destination) Luxury Line $109,800 AMG Line $114,100

2021 Mercedes-Benz S580 4MATIC Sedan Price (Excluding $1,050 Destination) Luxury Line $116,300 AMG Line $120,600 Executive Line $131,450

The entry-level Luxury Line model is available with options like an augmented reality head-up display, surround sound stereo system, and a Warmth & Comfort Package that includes heated elements for the steering wheel, front and rear armrests, and both rows of seats.

The AMG Line grade adds a different body kit and wheels. It also opens up additional options like rear-axle steering and a Night Package that adds gloss black trim to the vehicle.

Finally, the Executive Line is exclusive to the S580 and comes loaded with luxury features, especially for occupants in the back. There are power-adjustable rear seats, four-zone climate control, rear MBUX infotainment with wireless headphones, and wireless device charging.