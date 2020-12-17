Production of the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is now underway at the Sterling Heights Assembly Plant. Rather than delivering the first Launch Edition example to a customer, the company intends to put this muscle truck up for auction to benefit charity. Ram isn't announcing the date for this sale until early 2021, though.

Prices for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX start at $69,995, plus a $1,695 destination charge. However, the Launch Edition, which is limited to 702 units, takes that figure to $90,315. For the extra money, buyers get a fully loaded truck with an Anvil Gray body. The extra equipment includes things like beadlock-capable wheels, a panoramic sunroof, a 19-speaker stereo, and a head-up display.

Gallery: 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Production Start

8 Photos

Ram equips the first Launch Edition that's going up for auction for a few of the other available accessories to make the truck even more special. It gets a RamBar and rock rails from Mopar, a bed-mounted spare wheel carrier, the Trailer Tow Group Package, and Trailer Reverse Steering Control.

When Ram debuted the 1500 TRX in August, the company said it intended the first customer deliveries to happen before the end of the year. Given how tumultuous 2020 has been, Motor1.com reached out to the company to confirm whether this timetable was still in place. "We’ve said since launch that trucks will begin rolling into dealers in Q4. No change on that," Ram spokesperson Trevor Dorchies told Motor1.com.

The TRX packs the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that makes 702 horsepower (523 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 newton-meters) in this model. The slightly lower output in comparison to other Hellcat-power vehicles is due to the longer intake and exhaust paths. The power runs through an eight-speed automatic gearbox with an upgraded transfer case to handle the extra muscle. The part-time four-wheel-drive system includes an electronic-locking rear differential.

The improved suspension uses Bilstein Blackhawk E2 adaptive shock absorbers with remote reservoirs. There are new springs at both ends that offer 11.8 inches of ground clearance. This provides 32 inches of water wading depth.