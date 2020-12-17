Recent spy shots have revealed Lincoln is working on a mid-cycle update for the Navigator likely coming for the 2022 model year. In the meantime, Ford’s premium brand has some news to share about the current version. The fullsize luxury SUV is getting an appearance kit for the top-of-the-line Black Label version.

Lincoln says almost 20 percent of Navigator customers so far this year have opted for the range-topping trim, and this monochromatic visual kit aims to maintain the sales momentum in 2021 before the facelift arrives. As its name implies, the package adds an assortment of black accents for the side mirror caps, roof, front mesh grille, and spoiler at the back.

Gallery: 2021 Lincoln Navigator Black Label Edition Package

13 Photos

In addition, Navigator Black Label SUVs fitted with the new package ride on 22-inch alloy wheels with a 12-spoke design and a black finish. The visual pack is limited to the following colors: Burgundy Velvet, Chroma Molten Gold, Silver Radiance, Chroma Crystal Blue, Pristine White, and the new-for-2021 Flight Blue.

Lincoln says it will make the optional package available next spring. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but when you’re already paying close to six figures for a Navigator Black Label, the premium it will command won’t be much of an issue for buyers.

As a reminder, Lincoln is now an all-SUV brand as even though the MKZ and Continental are still listed on the company’s website, production of the two luxury sedans ended in July and October, respectively. Sedans won’t be coming back in the automaker’s lineup “for the foreseeable future,” according to a recent statement made by Kumar Galhotra, Ford VP and President of the North American region.