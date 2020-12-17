Chevrolet had some difficulties launching the 2021 Traverse. The updated model was unveiled in March this year but just a month later, the automaker announced it won’t have the facelifted SUV on sale during the 2020 calendar year. Apparently, the issues seem to be resolved as Chevy has just announced two new packages for the 2021 Traverse, plus another package for the smaller Equinox.

Launched to “meet a wide range of customer needs,” the two appearance packs for the Traverse are the Midnight Edition and the Sport Edition. The former introduces an all-black design and is available for the LS and LT trim levels. The kit includes Mosaic Black Metallic exterior color, black wheels, grille, badging, and roof rails.

Also available for the LS and LT grades is the Sport Edition, which includes black aluminum wheels, black grille, and fog lamp trim, plus the same black badges and roof rails as the Midnight Edition. The main difference here is that this package is available with a number of contrasting exterior colors. The Redline Edition treatment for the Traverse carries over for the new model year as nearly 60 percent of all “premium buyers” go for it.

The smaller and more popular Equinox also gets a new addition for the 2021 model year in the form of a sporty RS trim level. It adds gloss black mesh grille with RS badging, 19-inch wheels, and black emblems, badging, and roof rails. Inside the cabin, there are matching black leather upholstery with contrasting red stitching, and RS shift knob.

