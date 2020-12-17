Finally, Hennessey is now officially a low-volume automaker, an upgrade from being a popular Text tuner of incredible machines. With the Venom F5 officially debuting after over three years since its introduction (and six years since it was announced), Hennessey is set out to offer a hypercar that's ready to impress.

Much of the attention goes to the claimed top speed of 311 miles per hour (500 kilometers per hour), which is yet to be verified via actual testing. All that speed is thanks largely to its bespoke twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter pushrod V8 that makes 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque.

But the engine, which was based on a GM’s classic LS pushrod V8, isn't the only thing bespoke in the Venom F5. With a $2.1 million price, that better be the case, and this video should show you each of the bespoke details about the hyper supercar.

First off, the carbon fiber nose. It's a single piece of carbon fiber that's fitted with a carbon-fiber splitter – that in itself is a wonder because can you imagine the process of forging its nose with all that curves and cuts and creases? And yes, even the new Hennessey badge up front is awesome, made out of thin aluminum and then embedded under the clear coat of paint.

Another single piece of carbon fiber is the Venom F5's tub. In conjunction with the shower of carbon fiber parts of the body and the cabin, the new Hennessey hypercar, the whole thing only has 2,998 pounds (1,360 kilograms) of dry weight, translating to an insane 1,289-horsepower-per-ton power-to-weight ratio.

Those are just a few of the many bespoke things about the car. For the others, you can watch the video on top of this page that will give you a closer look.