A vast amount of information is already available about the 2021 Ford Bronco, but there are few nagging questions about the SUV, like how the front looks in states that require a license plate there. A member of the Bronco 6G forum has some pictures of one with the bracket in place on the nose, and the other members there are not too happy with the appearance.

The front license plate has an awkward position above the bumper so that it blocks the portion of the grille beneath the Bronco badge. The position is conspicuous, and the plate is going to be even more visible in states where they are bright colors like New Mexico's red symbols on a yellow background.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Front License Plate

3 Photos

In many states a front license plate is mandatory, and at least in some of those places, having it in the middle of the vehicle is also necessary. This doesn't leave Ford many places to put the bracket, especially when the location also can't block airflow to things like the intercooler or radiator. Still, there appears to be an ideal spot right below the opening in the center of the bumper.

Commenters on Bronco 6G also raise the question of what happens to the location of the front plate if a buyer specifies the available winch. As the image above shows, the device is going to block the view of the license plate, which states don't allow.

It's worth remembering that any 2021 Broncos on the road right now are pre-production units. There's still the possibility of small things changing like the location of the front license plate bracket.

Motor1.com has reached out to Ford to find out whether this is where the company intends to mount the plate. We also asked about the location with the optional winch. We'll update this story if the company responds to our inquiry.