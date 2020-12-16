We've said this before, and we know everyone has heard it. Still, we will say it again because some objectivity is required here. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and in the automotive world, there are all kinds of opinions on what looks good. There are also plenty of gearheads who vehemently oppose any kind of fake add-on that attempt to misrepresent some measure of vehicle status or performance.

That brings us to this aftermarket engine cover, designed by a company called Custom Cre8ions and yes, that's how the name is spelled. As you might guess, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette is of particular interest to the company, though right now this polarizing engine cover is the only thing offered. We say polarizing because the cover features eight carburetor velocity stacks pointing skyward, just as they did back in the days before plastic engine covers hid everything. There's just one problem – the Corvette hasn't had carburetors for decades, never mind eight of them.

Gallery: Custom Cre8ions C8 Corvette Velocity Stacks

3 Photos

Photo Credit: Custom Cre8ions

Yes, this interesting add-on for the 'Vette's 6.2-liter V8 is purely aesthetic. It appears to simply replace the stock engine cover, with Custom Cre8tions saying the installation includes a clip and four bolts, taking less than five minutes from start to finish. We'll assume this snazzy cover isn't designed for use with the convertible since the top rests just above the engine, but the website doesn't specify.

For that matter, we don't know exactly how the cover is made, or what materials are used. The stacks appear to be something other than plastic; presumably they're made from aluminum but we do know this aftermarket cover costs a whopping $1,495. We'll say that again – $1,495. At that price the stacks better be aluminum, but the cost also includes custom paint for the base to match the color of your C8, so there's that at least. Unfortunately (or fortunately depending on your opinion of this cover) it won't be available until February 2021.

How does the C8 Corvette crowd feel about this faux-retro add-on? We happened upon the cover while perusing the C8 Corvette Owners (And Friends) Facebook page, and to be honest, most of the comments in the post were negative. That's not to say it's universally hated, and the company apparently has enough interest to start a production run. Yes, it's a bolt-on accessory that pretends to be something it's not, but for enthusiasts tired of looking at plastic covers hiding mechanical bits, it could be an interesting alternative.

What's your take on this $1,500 engine cover?