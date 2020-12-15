The Hennessey Venom F5, a little more than three years after its introduction, is nearly ready for the world. Deliveries of the super-exclusive hypercar – Hennessey will build just 24 examples – will begin next year after the company puts the car through a final shakedown to fine-tune the high-powered machine. Hennessey claims the F5 will be capable of reaching a top speed of 311 miles per hour (500 kilometers per hour).

Hennessey will achieve that speed thanks to its bespoke twin-turbocharged 6.6-liter V8 that makes 1,817 horsepower (1,354 kilowatts) and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque. Sprints to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) will take less than three seconds, according to the company. Hennessey claims that zero to 124 mph (200 kph) is achievable in 4.7 seconds. The potent mill is paired with the car’s 2,998-pound (1,360-kilogram) dry weight, giving the car a 1,289-horsepower-per-ton power-to-weight ratio.

The light weight stems from the bespoke carbon-fiber monocoque chassis, the 190-lb (89-kg) carbon tube, and carbon-fiber body panels. Everything about the car is driver-focused, with a bare-bones interior and few frills. Driver’s sit in a sparse cockpit with a steering wheel inspired by an airplane yoke and an F1 race car. Hennessey removed the top of the wheel to improve visibility and encourage proper head placement against the seatback. The wheel features controls for the lights, windshield wipers, turn signals, and drive modes.

Hennessey will offer five drive modes on the F5 – Sport, Track, Drag, Wet, and F5. The F5 setting is the only one capable of accessing the car’s maximum power available power. However, each tweaks the car’s power delivery, braking, and traction. Hennessey routes power through a seven-speed semi-automatic gearbox to the rear wheels – 345/50 Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 rubber wrapped around 20-inch wheels. The front features 265/35 tires with 19-inch forged aluminum wheels. Michelin will test the tires for the Venom F5’s speeds and loads.

The mill, which weighs a hefty 617 pounds (289 kilograms), features an all-new cast-iron block, aluminum cylinder heads, and an aggressive road cam. A unique intake manifold design puts the intercooler between the plenum and cylinder heads to help reduce intent air temperatures and maximize power. Routing that air out of the engine is a stainless steel and Inconel exhaust system treated with Cerakote, the same material used inside gun barrels to protect against heat. Hennessey also uses the material for the underside of the engine bay cover and the rear deck.

Hennessey will offer the F5 with one upgrade – the Track Pack – that adds a more aggressive front splitter while replacing the rear spoiler with a wing. Stopping power comes from 15.35-inch carbon-ceramic brakes with 6-piston front and four-piston rear calipers. The starting price has climbed to $2.1 million, up from $1.8 million. According to Hennessey, the Venom F5 is “marginally” larger than the Venom GT, meaning 183.7 inches (4,666 millimeters) long. Deliveries begin sometime next year.