In anticipation of breaking the internet with A Massive Hunt, the Grand Tour team has gifted fans with another teaser of what to expect. As you’ve likely watched the three wise men play ‘Finish The Sentence You Absolute…’ and the accompanying trailer more times than you’d prefer to admit, you now get the chance to feast your eyes on James May cracking the code to find pirate treasure. Or at least trying to.

Labelled by most as the voice of reason and discernment on the program – and a classical pianist – May eventually shouts at his colleagues to let him work by himself. Rather predictably, the next shot includes Jeremy and Richard sitting on sun loungers at the beach with cocktails in hand.

A man full of many fun facts – hosting the U.K. version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire – Clarkson enlightens Hammond to the fact that swimming is actually illegal at the very beach they are on. Professor JC then declares that of the 43 shark related deaths in the world, 19 of them took place on the coast of Madagascar.

The comiserations between the resident troublemakers end with Hammond declaring that should a shark come to attack, that they could simply jump over it – something which the duo say they already did in 2013.

Armed with a copy of Cracking Codes & Cryptograms For Dummies we’ll have to wait until December 18 to see if Captain Slow can prove his worth. Until then, we’d wager that most of us will keep rewatching teasers until A Massive Hunt drops later this week.