Winter weather is settling in for those in the northern reaches of the northern hemisphere. The snow tends to arrive in Sweden earlier than most locations, which is why automakers flock to the region with camouflaged prototypes. Land Rover is certainly no exception, as captured here on camera giving the next-gen Range Rover a snowy workout.

Camouflage levels are still high, so it's difficult to discern any new details on this particular test vehicle. A single pair of side-exit exhaust tips suggests this is a six-cylinder model, likely utilizing a mild hybrid powertrain setup. We expect that to be the standard powertrain option, with rumors suggesting JLR's venerable supercharged 5.0-liter V8 could be ditched in favor of the 4.4-liter V8 sourced from BMW. A plug-in hybrid model could also debut at launch; the next-gen SUV rides on the electric-friendly MLA platform that can accommodate either internal combustion power, purely electric motivation, or a combination of the two.

We've yet to get a good look at the new Range Rover's interior. A couple of these spy shots offer a fleeting glimpse into the cabin as the test vehicle streaks past, though aside from a digital display showing speed and a plethora of testing equipment on the windshield, there isn't much to see. The close-up perspective does help us see past the swirl effect of the camouflage, highlighting body lines that suggest the new Range Rover will still have a very familiar shape. At the front, a new grille and narrow headlights will resemble the Velar, but we're still in the dark on design cues for the lower fascia.

The next-gen Range Rover will be available in short and long-wheelbase configurations, and it should be as snazzy inside as ever with the latest tech and drive modes to accommodate pretty much any situation. We're still a long way from its debut, however, with the camo likely lifting later in 2021 as a 2022 model.