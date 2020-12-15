There’s a new Sony Playstation out which means we need to prepare for a new level of amazing motorsport games. Yes, this includes the Gran Turismo Sport sequence and yes, we hope a new generation of Vision Gran Turismo cars is on its way.

We have evidence that at least one manufacturer is preparing an updated version of its virtual zero-emission study. Jaguar has just teased a new Vision Gran Turismo Concept that will make its full debut tomorrow. Until then, take a look at the short teaser clip below.

The British automaker doesn’t reveal much but promises “the next chapter in our Gran Turismo story is coming” and players should be ready to rethink “everything you know about electric gaming performance.” That’s a pretty vague and bold statement at the same time and something you’d expect from Jaguar. Pretty much all we can say at the moment though, based on the short teaser video, is that the electric racer has… headlights. I know…

The new concept’s predecessor used a powertrain with three electric motors that, together, generated 1,005 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque. It was able to hit 62 miles per hour in less than two seconds in the game and easily carry on past 200 mph.

It’ll be interesting to see what innovations this new version of the concept has compared to the previous version. One of the Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo’s coolest features was the engine sound that was recorded from the Jag D-Type Long Nose racer that finished on the podium of the 1957 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The full debut of the updated virtual racer is scheduled for tomorrow when we'll know more about its upgrades.