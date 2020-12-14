The traditional gift in celebration of a 10-year anniversary is tin. We suppose you could take the photos and templates from this odd Lexus announcement and try to make your own scaled-down LFA out of tin, but honestly, that sounds like a lot of work. Best to just pretend 2020 is the one-year anniversary of the V10 supercar, because paper is the traditional gift for that first-year milestone. More on this in a bit.

Has it really been 10 whole years since the high-revving, low-slung Lexus forever changed our view of the luxury brand? Let's be honest – it feels like 10 years have passed since last month but yes, the LFA was introduced to the world in 2010 with a screaming 4.8-liter V10 punching out 553 horsepower (407 kilowatts) at 8,700 revs. It had all kinds of tech, and with an automated six-speed gearbox mounted at the back of the car, it was as balanced and exquisite on a track as it was touring the countryside in comfort.

It was also priced at the not-insignificant sum of $375,000. That's still a sky-high MSRP today, never mind for the world of 2010 but its performance placed it in the same realm as more expensive cars like the Ferrari Enzo and Mercedes SLR McLaren. With just 500 built during its brief production run, it's nearly as rare as the Enzo, but Lexus did have some trouble selling them at such a high price. In fact, three were sold last year and at the beginning of 2020 there were still four new LFAs believed to be available in the US. Mind you, production ended in 2012.

Gallery: Lexus LFA Paper Build

16 Photos

That brings us back to this special 10th anniversary, and specifically to the photo gallery above. To mark this occasion, the luxury automaker wants everyone to have an LFA experience and well, there are few things less expensive than paper. To that end, Lexus invites you to make your own paper LFA using some scissors, glue, and templates of four different color schemes you can print from home. Yes, this isn't origami in the strictest sense, but folding is required to bring your paper LFA to life so hey, close enough.

Our photo gallery has all the templates as well as progress photos showing the build process. Consider that the expert approach, whereas you can visit the Lexus source link and press release below for instructions and higher-resolution downloads of the various templates. Happy 10th LFA anniversary, everyone.