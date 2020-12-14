The race for EV supremacy will be one without end as the automotive industry naturally breeds competition, and automakers yearn for bragging rights. The Tesla Model S has been king for several years, though the introduction of the Porsche Taycan Turbo S has changed the game, offering a potent performance alternative. The two offer similar specs, and a new Shmee150 video has the two competing in a series of drag races.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S puts down 760 horsepower (655 kilowatts) and 774 pound-feet (1,050 Newton-meters) of torque. That's less than the Tesla Model S Performance, which makes 785 hp (585 kW) and just shy of 738 lb-ft (1,000 Nm). It also comes equipped with the company's Cheetah Stance. The Tesla has a weight advantage, tipping the scales at 4,949 pounds (2,245 kilograms) compared to the Porsche's curb weight – 5,059 lbs (2,295 kg).

Save Thousands On A New Porsche Taycan MSRP $ 105,150 MSRP $ 105,150 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

One difference between the two was battery level, with the Tesla racing with about 70 percent of its charger compared to 36 percent for the Porsche, which does make a difference. Shmee notes that the Taycan had been feeling slower throughout the day of racing, and that's seen in the results. The first race, out of four, has the Porsche barely beating the Tesla. However, the subsequent races have the Tesla taking first. The race also included a Tesla Model X featuring the same powertrain as the Model S, though it trailed the paired in the first two races before retiring.

It'd be interesting to see the Porsche and Tesla compete again when both batteries are properly topped off. Electric vehicles bring their own nuances, as Shmee points out. It's his Taycan he's racing, which he notes he hasn't had for long. Diminishing output as the battery drains is strange, though the Taycan could still keep up with the Tesla.