Make no mistake, Porsche is the king of going fast at the race track. Standing as the undisputed winningest manufacturer at LeMans – with 16 victories – these guys certainly know what they are doing. Therefore, it didn’t take us by surprise when the German automaker announced it had set the production EV lap record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

Standing at 2.5-miles in length, Road Atlanta is a high-speed circuit with 12 corners and a long straight. It might not look like much on paper, but it requires expert precision to produce a quick lap. As such, Porsche put professional racing driver and firesuit fashion icon Leh Keen behind the wheel, and let him loose – we’d be remiss not to mention that Keen was sporting a fresh tartan OMP race suit on the day.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan Road Atlanta EV Record

3 Photos

After all was said and done, the Taycan Turbo S set a lap time of 1 minute 33.88 seconds. As this was a production lap record, Porsche noted that the only adjustments made to the car involved setting the tire pressures to provide a hot pressure of 41 PSI at all four tires for the lap. Apart from making sure the Pirelli rubber was ready for the job, everything else remained standard. Keen wasn’t entirely on his own though, as the Taycan comes from the factory with technologies like rear-wheel steering, adaptive air suspension, and torque vectoring.

“This track is unforgiving, meaning you have to trust the car completely,” said Keen. “The electric motors respond so quickly, the power is right there when I need it, and combined with the active differentials, makes the Taycan a game-changer when it comes to handling.”

Always committed to finding tenths on the track, it’s clear that the German automaker’s knowledge from racing is trickling down to the road. EV’s are obviously a very touchy subject for petrolheads, but it’s clear that the numbers don’t lie.