The Alfa Romeo 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo arrives to pay tribute to one of the most beautiful automobiles ever – the 1967 Alfa Romeo Tipo 33 Stradale. With a limited run of just 33 units, the company is keeping this homage very rare. Prices start at $79,995. This is the final production run of 4C Spiders coming to the United States.

The 33 Stradale Tributo wears the exclusive color Rosso Villa d’Este Tri-Coat, which is a deep shade of dark red. To match this hue, the exposed pieces of carbon fiber have a red tint to their weave. The wheels feature five circular holes and have a light gold finish.

Inside, the centers of the seats are black Dinamica fake suede, and the rest of the chairs are Tobacco brown leather. 33 Stradale Tributo logos appear on the dashboard, side sills, and center console.

This special edition comes fully loaded with items that are generally optional on the 4C Spider. The car packs an Akrapovic dual-mode exhaust, battery charger, and car cover.

"The 4C Spider 33 Stradale Tributo is an instant Alfa Romeo classic that passes the torch to the next generation of iconic Alfa Romeo vehicles, including the upcoming Tonale PHEV crossover that will start production next year," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo.

The special model's powertrain carries over from the standard 4C Spider. There's a mid-mounted 1.75-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 237 horsepower (177 kilowatts) and 258 pound-feet (350 Newton-meters) of torque. It connects to a six-speed twin-clutch transmission. This is enough to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.1 seconds and 160 mph (258 kph).