It has been such a turbulent year that you might have forgotten that a mildly refreshed 2021 Porsche Panamera debuted in August. The folks at AutoTopNL have gotten ahold of the updated Panamera Turbo S and unleashed the sedan on the autobahn.

There's lots of traffic on the autobahn in this video, so the driver has to be patient for things to lighten up before uncorking the Porsche. Eventually, there's a clear path, and the accelerator goes to the floor. The Turbo S hits 186 miles per hour (300 kilometers per hour) effortlessly and keeps going. The speedometer even briefly ticks over to 318 kph, which is 198 mph, and is faster than the model's factory-backed top speed of 196 mph (315 kph).

Gallery: 2021 Porsche Panamera facelift

34 Photos

In the tweaked Panamera lineup, the Turbo S replaces the regular Turbo. The twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 offers 620 horsepower (462 kilowatts) and 604 pound-feet (820 Newton-meters) of torque. Porsche claims the updated model can hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds.

Mechanically, a retuned sport exhaust has a more pronounced sound. Tweaks to the steering setup are supposed to make the sedan more nimble, and there are revised settings for the adaptive dampers. The Turbo S comes standard with ceramic-composite brakes.

The Panamera refresh also tweaks the exterior to have a slightly different lower fascia at the front and a full-width LED light strip at the back. Inside of the Turbo S, there's a new steering wheel with leather-wrapped shift paddles.

In the US, the 2021 Panamera goes on sale in Spring 2021. American pricing isn't yet available.