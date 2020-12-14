Last week, we got an official confirmation in the form of the first spy photos with the model that a new generation Toyota Aygo is in the works. Our photographers managed to catch two early prototypes of the city car testing on public roads and one of them was wearing its production body and lights.

This early sight at the next-gen Aygo inspired our colleagues and friends at Motor.es to assemble a virtual preview of the upcoming model. It is based on the current generation Toyota Yaris for the European market but several tweaks to its design make it look like a plausible early sneak peek.

The first spy photos suggested Toyota will take a somewhat restrained approach when it comes to the design of the new Aygo. The camouflaged prototype, the one with the production body, looked very similar in its shape and proportions to what the current Aygo looks like. From some angles, the car even appears to be shorter but that could be just the camera playing tricks on our eyes.

The front fascia is where most of the visual changes will be focused on. The city car will probably retain its almost grille-less design with a tiny upper grille and a slightly larger one below. The X-motif from the current model appears to be missing in the updated design and instead, there are vertical LED light strips probably serving as daytime running lights.

The early rumors about the new Aygo have it that it will be launched with a revised family of three-cylinder engines. It is also believed a zero-emission version is in development for a launch later during the model’s lifecycle.

Whether this rendering represents an accurate preview of the model or not, we'll probably know during the first half of 2021 when we expect to receive more spy photos with the new city car from Japan. A full and official debut probably won't come before the end of next year.