As one would surely expect, the new Ford F-150 is already proving to be a huge hit on the market. The company is barely keeping up with the demand and meanwhile, the first projects by tuning companies are starting to appear. Joining the recently introduced Hennessey Venom 800, Pax Power has just released the first details about its 2021 F-150 tuning program.

The same company that built a V8-powered F-150 Raptor a few years ago has developed a number of different packages for the new truck. The first and probably most significant one replaces all stock suspension components of the pickup with parts from the outgoing Raptor. These include wider upper and lower control arms, longer axles, brake lines, steering links, and Fox Racing Raptor shocks with internal-bypass technology.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 by Pax Power

2 Photos

Matching the upgraded chassis is an appearance pack that adds a set of wider fender flares covering the wider Raptor suspension components. There’s also an upgraded hood with several vents, as well as a graphics package, 35-inch off-road tires, and a performance dual exhaust system.

Speaking of performance, Pax Power has multiple packages for the different engines of the 2021 F-150. The top dog rocks Ford’s 5.0-liter V8 with a 3.0-liter twin-screw supercharger for a maximum output of 770 horsepower and 675 pound-feet of torque.

There’s also an upgrade available for the V6 engines. Thanks to a new intercooler and engine remap, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost’s power is increased to 500 hp and 625 ft-lb, while the 3.0-liter PowerStroke's output diesel goes up to 400 hp and 610 ft-lb of torque.

Save Thousands On A New Ford F-150 MSRP $ 30,440 MSRP $ 30,440 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Price-wise, the Raptor suspension upgrades together with the visual tweaks all come in a package that costs $18,950. The power boost for the V6 engines comes at a $2,950 installed cost.