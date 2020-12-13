Are you ready to watch the Kia Sorento Hybrid accelerate from a standing stop to 120mph? Well fasten your seat belts and clear your schedule because we have the perfect video for you. Thanks to the brave team over at Pavel Srp we now have footage that shows the monstrous performance of Kia’s latest hybrid SUV.

Let’s make one thing clear unless you’re in the market for a top-tier supercar, nobody is buying a hybrid for performance. Hybrids offer owners a great way to benefit from electric motors and battery storage while removing range anxiety thanks to their gasoline-powered engine. This combined drivetrain is commonplace among smaller vehicles but it’s a relative newcomer to the world of larger SUVs.

The Kia Sorento Hybrid SUV is powered by a 1.6-liter Turbocharged 4-Cylinder and Full Parallel Hybrid System. This system is good for a combined 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque which is quite a respectable result. The 1.6-liter turbocharged engine sees use in other Hyundai and Kia products as a stand lone unit. In the Kia Sorento hybrid, it pumps out 177 horsepower and 132 lb-ft of torque. The AC Synchronous Permanent Magnet Electric Motor produces 59 horsepower and 194 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to fuel economy the Kia Sorento hybrid shines with a 39 mpg city rating and 35 on the highway, which is good for 37 mpg combined. This result is incredibly impressive considering the Sorento’s size and ability to carry up to six passengers.

Of course, the Kia Sorento hybrid isn’t fast. That’s not why this SUV exists, but when you consider its ability to sip fuel while being a practical SUV for the whole family it really starts to make sense.