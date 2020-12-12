Have you ever dreamt of driving a German sports sedan down the legendary Autobahn as fast as you dared? It’s a dream shared by many enthusiasts but experienced by a lucky few. Thankfully AutoTopNL filmed a 193mph run in a 2021 BMW M5 Competition so we can all share this incredible experience.

The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is one of the most potent BMW’s ever built that combines decades of sports sedan engineering experience with a hugely powerful engine. The 2021 BMW M5 Competition is powered by a twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8 that produces 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque.

Power is routed through an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels via an all-wheel-drive system. Although the engine is impressive, the transmission and all-wheel drive setup take the M5 Competition’s performance to another level. Acceleration results are shocking, 0 to 60 mph is dispatched in only 3.0 sends and 0 to 100 mph takes a mere 6.8 seconds. According to BMW, top speed of the M5 Competition is limited to only 189 mph but as we see today that’s more of a guideline than a hard limit.

Sure, the BMW M5 is an impressive performance machine, but part of the magic of this venerated sports sedan is its ability to tackle any task you can think of. The BMW M5 is sort of like a Golf GTI for the ultra-wealthy car enthusiast. This tech-filled luxury car can fall into a comfort mode that gives you a quiet supple driving experience, or you can switch to the rear-wheel-drive mode and pull massive drifts.

That’s the true magic of the BMW M5. There are plenty of fast cars but the ability to combine supercar levels of performance with the practicality of a sedan is the real magic of the BMW M5.