In case you aren't aware, there are only 63 units of the Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 to be produced by the Italian marque. That number is for the coupe version, and each of the units will be unique and personalized. That said, seeing one in the metal even in photos would be like spotting a unicorn. If you want to see one with the top off, that's even rarer with only 19 units to be produced.

We've seen one in mid-production last month, thanks to a YouTuber who specced one for his friend, and another one, which was actually production number 00 out of 63. Now here's another courtesy of Walter Vayr who posted photos of a Sian coupe on Facebook.

Gallery: Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 Spotted In The Wild

37 Photos

It's unclear where this Sian FKP 37 was spotted but it's out on the road, stretching its electrified legs. There are a total of over 30 images in the gallery above, so knock yourself out. But for what it's worth, it looks like a UFO on wheels with the white color theme.

For the uninitiated, the Sian is Lamborghini's first hybrid model. While it uses the same naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine found in the Aventador SVJ, a 48-volt mild-hybrid system works in conjunction with the massive mill. The electric motor adds 34 horsepower (25 kilowatts) for a total output of 819 horsepower (602 kilowatts), making it the most powerful road-going Lamborghini ever.

In case you're wondering what's up with the Sian's limited production number – 19 for the Roadster and 63 for the coupe – it's a nod to the year when Ferruccio Lamborghini founded Automobili Ferruccio Lamborghini S.p.A., which was in 1963.

All units of the Sian, both the coupe and roadster, have been spoken for already but if you want to get your hands on one, there's the Lego Technic version that you can build yourself. It's got over 3,000 pieces, though.