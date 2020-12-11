Hyundai’s recently launched Ioniq sub-brand is about to unveil its first production model. It’ll take the form of an all-electric hatchback with a design inspired by the Concept 45. The South Korean automaker has teased the upcoming EV in a new short video and meanwhile, our photographers caught a prototype of the model testing on public roads.

In the video, Hyundai explains its goal is to “develop cars that are safer and smarter, going above and beyond people’s expectations.” Translating the marketing language into simpler words, we expect the production Ioniq 5 to take after the Concept 45 with its square-shaped LED headlights and somewhat boxy overall appearance. That’s definitely beyond everyone’s expectations, at least in terms of exterior design.

The Ioniq 5 will ride on Hyundai’s dedicated EV platform called Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). Not much is known about the powertrain’s capabilities at this point but we know for a fact Hyundai’s new architecture will support the so-called vehicle-to-load (V2L) function where the EV can supply electric energy to outside sources. The company says the system should be able to supply up to 3.5 kW of power and provide enough energy for a midsize AC and a 55-inch TV to work for 24 hours.

The launch of the Ioniq 5 - and the Ioniq sub-brand as a whole - is part of Hyundai’s updated Strategy 2025 roadmap. The manufacturer wants to become one of the world’s leading EV makers and is targeting an EV share of between 8 and 10 perfect globally. The first of the new generation zero-emission vehicles to arrive from the automaker, the Ioniq 5, will be followed by the Ioniq 6 sedan based on the same E-GMP platform. In the longer term, Hyundai wants to fully electrify its lineup in major global markets by 2040.