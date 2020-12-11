Subaru of America has announced the pricing for the 2021 WRX and WRX STI. With the next-generation model lurking around the corner, this could be the final model year for the current-generation of the rally-bred sedans.

The price changes for the 2021 Subaru WRX aren't astronomical. In fact, the base and top-spec WRX Limited didn't get a price increase, keeping their prices at $27,495 and $32,095, respectively. The mid WRX Premium trim gets the most price bump, though, now selling for $30,045 versus the $29,795 of the 2020 model.

Gallery: 2022 Subaru WRX Exclusive Renderings

5 Photos

Of note, all prices mentioned and will be mentioned exclude destination charges and for the MT versions. An additional $1,000 is added for WRX Premium CVT and WRX Limited CVT. While most are carry-over specs from the 2020 WRX, the Premium trim gets standard keyless access with push-button start to go with the additional price.

As for the Subaru WRX STI, a $250 price hike reflects for the 2021 model year on both base and Limited trims, now selling $37,245 and $41,945, respectively. Even at its base trim, the WRX STI is still well-equipped with black Ultrasuede upholstery and All-Weather Package. The STI Limited, on the other hand, gets more with Recaro front seats, blind-spot detection with lane-change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.

As mentioned, this could be the final model year for the current-generation WRX and WRX STI. The next-generation model, which you can visualize through the unofficial rendering above based on the second-generation Subaru Levorg, is expected to be revealed next year for the 2022 model year. There isn't an exact date for the launch, though.

Save Thousands On A New Subaru WRX MSRP $ 28,395 MSRP $ 28,395 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Also rumored for the next WRX and WRX STI is the use of a high-output version of the FA24 2.4-liter turbo flat-four – the same power plant found in the Subaru Ascent three-row crossover. This power plant can reportedly produce up to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), which will most likely be the case for the WRX STI.