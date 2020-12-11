This could be the final hurrah for the rally-bred sedans.
Subaru of America has announced the pricing for the 2021 WRX and WRX STI. With the next-generation model lurking around the corner, this could be the final model year for the current-generation of the rally-bred sedans.
The price changes for the 2021 Subaru WRX aren't astronomical. In fact, the base and top-spec WRX Limited didn't get a price increase, keeping their prices at $27,495 and $32,095, respectively. The mid WRX Premium trim gets the most price bump, though, now selling for $30,045 versus the $29,795 of the 2020 model.
Gallery: 2022 Subaru WRX Exclusive Renderings
Of note, all prices mentioned and will be mentioned exclude destination charges and for the MT versions. An additional $1,000 is added for WRX Premium CVT and WRX Limited CVT. While most are carry-over specs from the 2020 WRX, the Premium trim gets standard keyless access with push-button start to go with the additional price.
As for the Subaru WRX STI, a $250 price hike reflects for the 2021 model year on both base and Limited trims, now selling $37,245 and $41,945, respectively. Even at its base trim, the WRX STI is still well-equipped with black Ultrasuede upholstery and All-Weather Package. The STI Limited, on the other hand, gets more with Recaro front seats, blind-spot detection with lane-change assist, and rear cross-traffic alert.
As mentioned, this could be the final model year for the current-generation WRX and WRX STI. The next-generation model, which you can visualize through the unofficial rendering above based on the second-generation Subaru Levorg, is expected to be revealed next year for the 2022 model year. There isn't an exact date for the launch, though.
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
Also rumored for the next WRX and WRX STI is the use of a high-output version of the FA24 2.4-liter turbo flat-four – the same power plant found in the Subaru Ascent three-row crossover. This power plant can reportedly produce up to 400 horsepower (298 kilowatts), which will most likely be the case for the WRX STI.
Source: Subaru
About this article