Yes, it's that time of year. Time to rejoice over all that's good in the world. Time to reflect on the last 12 months, and this year, there's certainly much to reflect on. It's also time to pull that trusty old sweater out of the closet, but being a car-crazy gearhead, we know what you're thinking. Wouldn't it be neat to have an awesome sweater with a big Hemi V8 on it?

Unfortunately, we can't help you. Nor can Mopar, at least when it comes to wanting an awesome Hemi sweater. If, however, your fashion savvy embraces something more ostentatious, then look no further. Mopar is ready to make everyone around you nauseous envious with this, the new reigning champion of ugly automotive-themed clothing from its online apparel website. And no, it's not just our opinion on the matter – Mopar specifically calls this its ugly holiday sweater.

Gallery: Mopar Ugly Holiday Sweater

3 Photos

For $44.95, you can add this sweater to your collection of neckties, polo shirts, hats, and other auto-branded seasonal apparel. And what do you get for that price? It's 100-percent acrylic for a proper itchy feeling, with ribbed cuffs, hem, and a crew collar. The front features an oddly proportioned rear view of an old-school Hemi V8, positioned to also show the transmission and cue ball shifter. The air cleaner says HEMI in bright orange, and to make sure nobody mistakes the mill for a Ford 427 Cammer, HEMI is printed in even larger orange letters on the sleeve.

Since this is a holiday sweater, you can't not have snowflakes all around it, but take a second glance at the smaller flakes. Yes, those are little pistons, and on the back, the sweater asks the definitive holiday question do you hear what I hear? With Hemi and Mopar branding visible from all angles, we're fairly certain the question doesn't pertain to the dulcet tones of Bing Crosby.

The ugly sweater is comfortably anonymous, so whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or the annual tradition of automotive Festivus as we do each year, it's ready to brighten (or dim) the holiday spirit.