Here is our very first look at the refreshed 2022 GMC Sierra 1500. Elements like the chrome window trim, door handles, and mirror caps suggest that we're looking at the range-topping Denali model.

GMC keeps this development vehicle under very heavy camouflage that does a pretty good job of hiding the changes to the front and rear. Starting at the nose, it appears that the LED running lights might no longer run along the outer edges of the headlights because there's no illumination at the bottom of them.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Spy Shots

7 Photos

There's a grid pattern visible in the grille, but we suspect this might be a red herring. Rather than a part of the vehicle's design, these vertical and horizontal areas could just be extra support for the fabric. Also, there's a sensor in the center.

The styling changes at the back are a complete mystery. Some tweaks to the taillights and bumper are possible. Don't expect the Multipro tailgate to go away because it's one of GMC's selling points for the truck against competitors.

The photos don't provide a good view inside of the updated Sierra. In a recent announcement, GMC says that the Super Cruise advanced driver-assist system is coming to the truck late in the 2022 model year. The tech even supports hands-free driving while towing. There are also rumors about the update including fairly significant cabin material improvements.

Powertrain changes aren't clear, either. There are no rumors of any significant changes, so don't expect much.

The 2022 Sierra should go on sale around the middle of next year. The debut should happen before then, though. Early 2021 seems like a probable timeframe for a full unveiling.