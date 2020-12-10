The 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata arrives with a slightly higher starting price but more tech and new options. There's an additional exterior color, too.

The 2021 Miata now has a base price of $26,830 (plus $945 destination), versus $26,580 (and $920 destination) for the 2020 model. The RF model with the retractable hardtop has the same entry price of $33,045.

Gallery: 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club: Driving Notes

27 Photos

Trim Gearbox Soft Top Price (Excluding $945 Destination) RF Price (Excluding $945 Destination) MX-5 Sport 6-Speed Manual $26,830 - MX-5 Sport 6-Speed Automatic $28,180 - MX-5 Club 6-Speed Manual $30,290 $33,045 MX-5 Club 6-Speed Automatic $30,890 $33,645 MX-5 Grand Touring 6-Speed Manual $31,770 $34,525 MX-5 Grand Touring 6-Speed Automatic $32,295 $35,050

All grades of the 2021 Miata now comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rather than these features coming on the Club grade in 2020.

The prices for the premium paint colors change for 2021. Snowflake White Pearl Mica is now $395, instead of $200 for the 2020 model. Machine Gray Metallic is $495, rather than $300. Soul Red Crystal remains at $595.

The Miata Club grade with a manual gearbox continues to be available with the Brembo/BBS/Recaro Package. It includes Brembo front brakes, BBS 17-inch forged wheels, and heated Recaro sport seats. The pack is $4,470 on the soft top models and $4,670 on the RF.

The range-topping Grand Touring trim gets some of the biggest updates. Deep Crystal Blue is a newly available exterior color. For $300, buyers can now get white Nappa leather interior upholstery, too. The infotainment system gains wireless Apple CarPlay. The gray cloth soft top carries over from last year and is $200.