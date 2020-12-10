Maserati is ending its powertrain supply relationship with Ferrari, but the two Italian brands are still friendly. As a perfect example that the companies still have a good relationship, check out this video of the upcoming Maserati MC20 lapping Ferrari's Fiorano test track.

There are two MC20s on the track in this clip. One of them is white and has no camouflage except for a covering over a portion of the rear fender on each side of the car. For the most part, the driver is pushing the mid-engined sports coupe pretty hard, but the vehicle does slow down more than necessary at times. This suggests there's something specific about the machine that the team is evaluating.

The other MC20 is fully camouflaged, and it spends time on the track's skidpad. The driver flicks the car into all sorts of slides and drifts, which looks like a lot of fun. We generally see this kind of thing from development vehicles when the engineers are tweaking the stability and traction control settings, along with other electronic driving assists.

The MC20 packs a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 making 621 horsepower (463 kilowatts) and 538 pound-feet (729 newton-meters). Power goes to the rear wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Maserati claims the car hits 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.9 seconds and a top speed of 201 mph (323 kmh).

The MC20 goes on sale next year, so there's still time to tweak the electronic aids and suspension tuning like we're probably seeing in this video. Prices start at $210,000 in the US. A convertible version is coming later, and the company is also developing an electric powertrain.