After the Plymouth GTX and JDM-only Mazda Familia Infini GTX, Volkswagen is getting ready to slap on the “GTX” badge on the ID.4. Spy shots have shown the fully electric SUV will be getting a sleeker variant with a coupe-inspired roofline, and a new report from Automotive News Europe sheds light on the EV.

Rather than being called ID.4 Coupe or even ID.5 as previously believed, “company sources” claim it will be ultimately called the ID.4 GTX. Not to be confused with China’s ID.4 X, the new flavor of VW’s zero-emissions SUV will boast an all-wheel-drive system after adding a front-mounted electric motor. The peeps from Wolfsburg have already confirmed a dual-motor variant with 302 hp on tap, but ANE’s report has some new details aside from the official name.

Gallery: VW ID.4 GTX first spy photos

28 Photos

For starters, the more potent variant is believed to take only 6.2 seconds for the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) sprint, which would be a significant improvement over the 8.5 seconds needed by the standard ID.4. The downside is range is expected to take a hit, from 520 to 470 kilometers (323 to 292 miles) in the WLTP cycle.

Pricing details are not available for the time being, but it goes without saying the ID.4 GTX will be the most expensive of the bunch. In Europe, the regular ID.4 kicks off at under €37,000 for the Pure model and rises to €59,950 for the 1st Max limited edition with nearly all the available bells and whistles. ANE says the GTX will break cover next spring and hit European dealers a few months later.

Meanwhile, the rear-wheel-drive ID.4 will reach dealers in Europe before the year’s end, while US won’t be getting the electric SUV until late Q1 2021 due to a delay. The US-spec ID.4 will be locally assembled in Chattanooga from 2022. As a refresher, the North American variant offers an EPA-certified range of 250 miles (402 kilometers) between charges.

VW is working on a whole family of ID models, including smaller ID.1 and ID.2 models as well as bigger vehicles previewed by the ID Space Vizzion, ID Roomzz, and the ID Buzz. We’re also hoping to see a road-going ID Buggy, while a production ID R is unlikely to happen.