The highlight of the 2020 Alfa Romeo Stelvio range was the updated infotainment system as even the range-topping Quadrifoglio model didn’t get a power increase. Now, for the 2021 model year, the Italian company has a more significant novelty for its SUV in the form of a new mid-level grade.

The Stelvio Veloce Ti joins Alfa’s lineup for the first time positioned between the regular Stelvio models and the Stelvio QV. It differs from the standard Stelvio with its 21-inch black alloy wheels with typical Alfa design, for which the automaker says should become available for other trim levels at a later date.

Inside the cabin, there are more visual tweaks. These include aluminum gearshift paddles, sports seats wrapped in a mix between leather and Alcantara, black headlining, and carbon fiber decorative accents. Further touches can be found in the window surrounds, tinted windows, and the exterior badging.

Powering the Stelvio Veloce Ti is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating a peak output of 280 horsepower (209 kilowatts). Mated to an eight-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, the four-cylinder unit with carbon fiber driveshaft sends power to all four wheels through Alfa’s Q4 AWD system.

Alfa Romeo will announce more upgrades for the Stelvio and the Giulia in January 2021 when it’ll release additional details. Both the SUV and the sedan will benefit from a range of Euro 6d-final compliant engines, plus a full suite of Alfa Connect Services as standard or optionally available across the range.

As a reminder, the Stelvio QV carries over with a 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 good for 505 hp (377 kW). The hot high-riding model can now be spiced up with several Mopar-developed components available as a factory upgrade.